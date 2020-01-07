Weekly: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Closes out Six-Game Home Stand this Week

Weekly Rewind

Tuesday, Dec. 31 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Springfield 5 (SO)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Springfield ended 2019 with a wild, back-and-forth affair that saw six first-period goals and multiple lead changes, but ultimately the Penguins fell in the shootout. Anthony Angello and Jordy Bellerive both had two-assist games.

Friday, Jan. 3 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Hershey 6

On his 29th birthday, Andrew Agozzino scored twice for the Penguins. However, his offense couldn't match the four-goal second period by Hershey, which led the Bears to victory. Angello notched his second consecutive two-assist game.

Saturday, Jan. 4 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Springfield 6

United on the same line for the first time, Sam Miletic and Adam Johnson unloaded one-goal, one-assist performances. Bellerive tied the game early in the third period, but three goals in 2:24 for Springfield was the Penguins' undoing.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Jan. 8 - PENGUINS vs. Charlotte

Charlotte comes to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for the second time this season, and it makes its return coming in hot. The Checkers have won seven of their last eight games.

Friday, Jan. 10 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey

One week after facing off in their first games of 2020, the Penguins and Bears go at it again. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton remains the only team to beat Hershey since the start of December, as the Bears have won 13 of their last 14.

Saturday, Jan. 11 - PENGUINS vs. Hartford

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hartford face-off for the first time this season. The Wolf Pack own the Atlantic's best record (21-8-2-5), but are without their All-Star goalie, Igor Shesterkin. Dating back to 2012, the Pens are 27-7-2-1 against Hartford/CT.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has scored first in four-straight games.

- On Friday, Jan. 3, Andrew Agozzino was named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic. This was Agozzino's third All-Star nod.

- With either a goal or an assist, Anthony Angello factored in on 11 of the Penguins' last 19 goals (7G-4A).

- Thomas Di Pauli has five points (3G-2A) in his last four games.

- Di Pauli made his NHL debut with Pittsburgh on Jan. 4 at Montréal.

- Casey DeSmith has recorded the fifth-most saves in the AHL (624)

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hartford 36 21 8 2 5 49 .681

2. Hershey 36 21 10 2 3 47 .653

3. Providence 38 20 15 1 2 43 .566

4. Springfield 38 20 16 2 0 42 .553

5. Charlotte 34 18 13 3 0 39 .574

6. PENGUINS 36 17 14 3 2 39 .542

7. Lehigh Valley 36 13 18 1 4 31 .431

8. Bridgeport 38 13 20 4 1 31 .408

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Andrew Agozzino^ 35 14 17 31

Sam Miletic 35 8 17 25

Stefan Noesen X 22 14 8 22

Anthony Angello 36 13 6 19

Adam Johnson 21 4 14 18

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 11 6-3-1 1.65 .938 1

Casey DeSmith 24 10-9-2 2.95 .904 2

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

X = no longer in organization

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Jan. 8 Charlotte Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Jan. 10 Hershey Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Jan. 11 Hartford Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Sat, Jan. 4 (C) Thomas Di Pauli Recalled by PIT

Sat, Jan. 4 (C) Cole Cassels Signed to SPC

Mon, Jan. 6 (C) Thomas Di Pauli Reassigned by PIT

Mon, Jan. 6 (C) Andrew Agozzino Recalled by PIT

