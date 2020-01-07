Mercy Medical Center and the Springfield Thunderbirds Gift Branded Onesies to Newborns
January 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Mercy Medical Center and the Springfield Thunderbirds have announced a partnership to gift babies born Mercy's Family Life Center with a Mercy/Thunderbirds branded onesie.
"We have a longstanding partnership with the Springfield Thunderbirds and share a common goal to serve the Greater Springfield community," said Deborah Bitsoli, President, Mercy Medical Center and its affiliates. "We are excited about this collaboration that will bring even more joy to our Family Life Center parents and babies."
Every year, Mercy's Family Life Center welcomes more than 1,000 babies into the world. In their admission packets, parents will be given the onesie, along with instructions on how to enter a monthly drawing. A winner will be chosen each month to win a Boomer's Kids Club membership, a plush Boomer, and four tickets to a Thunderbirds game.
"We are proud to partner with Mercy Medical Center throughout the year and this collaboration is a fun one for us. We're thrilled to be able to provide each newborn a special gift to welcome them to this world along with Mercy," said Nathan Costa, President, Springfield Thunderbirds. "It's never too early to start loving hockey."
