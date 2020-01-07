Preds Trade for McCarron, Send Dauphin to Montreal

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced Tuesday that the team has acquired forward Michael McCarron from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for forward Laurent Dauphin.

McCarron has 14 points (5g-9a) in 29 games this season with Laval, Montreal's AHL affiliate. He's tallied seven points (1g-6a) in his last six games for the Rocket, including a two-assist performance against Syracuse on Saturday. The 6-foot-6, 231-pound center is in his fifth professional season, all of which have come in the Canadiens organization, and second as an alternate captain for Laval. He's picked up 116 points (43g-73a) in 205 career AHL contests and was named to the 2016 AHL All-Star Classic after posting a career-high 17 goals and 38 points.

Originally drafted by the Canadiens in the first round (25th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, McCarron has recorded eight points (2g-6a) in 69 games of NHL experience with Montreal and played in a career-high 31 contests in 2016-17. Prior to turning pro, the Grosse Pointe, Mich., native won the 2015 Memorial Cup with the London Knights and was named to the tournament's All-Star Team. A product of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, McCarron also competed in the 2013 World U-18 Championship and the 2012 World U-17 Hockey Challenge for the U.S.

Dauphin had seven goals and nine assists in 33 games for the Admirals this season after totaling 15 points (4g-11a) in 33 contests with Milwaukee in 2018-19.

McCarron will look to make his Admirals debut when the team hosts the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday night at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

