Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Matt Bartkowski from Iowa

January 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Matt Bartkowski from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Bartkowski, 31, has collected 11 points (1g, 10a) and 40 penalty minutes (PIM) in 36 games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound native of Pittsburgh, Pa., ranks third on the team in PIM and third amongst team defensemen in scoring and shots on goal (67). He registered 19 points (4g, 15a) and 48 PIM in 70 games with Iowa last season and ranked second on the team with a plus-11 rating. The left-shot defenseman also recorded a goal and a plus-2 rating in two NHL games with Minnesota in 2018-19. Bartkowski scored a goal in his Wild debut on Dec. 29, 2018 at Winnipeg, becoming the 25th player (fourth defenseman) in franchise history to score a goal in his team debut. He owns 48 points (8g, 40a), 157 PIM and 482 hits in 255 games during parts of nine NHL seasons with Boston (2010-15), Vancouver (2015-16), Calgary (2016-18) and Minnesota (2018-19).

The Wild signed Bartkowski as a free agent on July 1, 2018. He was originally selected by the Florida Panthers in the seventh round (190th overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. Bartkowski wears sweater No. 44 with Minnesota.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April.

