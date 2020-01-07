Condors Home Saturday for Pet Leash Giveaway

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors return to Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena on Saturday for Pet Leash Giveaway & Pet Awareness Night. The first 2,000 fans, 16 and older, will take home a Condors pet leash, there will be custom player pet bowls auctioned, and pet adoptions pre-game. Click here to watch all the fun happening. The Condors have points in five straight on home ice (3-0-2) and five straight overall (4-0-1).

PET LEASH GIVEAWAY & PET AWARENESS NIGHT - Saturday, Jan. 11 (7 p.m.)

Presented by KGET-17, ALT 106.1 KRAB Radio, and Marley's Mutts

The first 2,000 fans, 16 and older, will get a Condors pet leash for their four-legged friends

Custom player designed and created ceramic pet bowls will be silent auctioned at the Condors Community Foundation Hub with proceeds benefiting local charity

A K-9 from the Bakersfield Police Department will drop the ceremonial first puck and do a demonstration during the first intermission

Animals from Kern County Animal Services will be available for adoption pre-game

The Condors host the Iowa Wild

Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members), the puck drops at 7 p.m.

