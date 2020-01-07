Sabres Recall Pilut from Rochester

(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres have recalled defenseman Lawrence Pilut from the Rochester Americans (AHL).

Pilut, 24, ranks third on the team and tied for 12th in scoring among AHL blueliners with 21 points (5+16) in 29 games this season for the Amerks. He joins the Sabres on his first recall of the season after appearing in 33 games with the team during the 2018-19 campaign.

The Tingsryd, Sweden, native has been one of Rochester's most consistent point-getters as of late, showing 16 points (4+12) over his last 21 games dating back to Nov. 15, including a season-long four-game point streak over that span . The former SHL Defenseman of the Year has already surpassed his goal total from last season in one fewer game and is on pace to set a new career-high in points.

The 5-foot-11, 194-pound defenseman will represent Rochester at the upcoming 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport, marking his second straight AHL All-Star Classic selection. Pilut was also named to the 2019 event but was unable to participate due to recall to Buffalo.

