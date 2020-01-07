Anaheim Ducks Reassign Sherwood to Gulls
January 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned right wing Kiefer Sherwood to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Sherwood, 24 (3/31/95), recorded 6-6=12 points and a +1 rating with eight penalty minutes (PIM) in 50 NHL games with the Ducks in 2018-19. The 6-0, 194-pound forward earned his first career NHL point (assist) in his NHL debut Oct. 3, 2018 at San Jose and scored his first career NHL goal Oct. 13, 2018 at Dallas.
Signed as a free agent Mar. 19, 2018, Sherwood returns to the Gulls having collected 7-7=14 points with a +4 rating and four PIM in 18 AHL contests. A native of Columbus, Ohio, Sherwood has appeared in 58 career AHL games with San Diego, earning 15-19=34 points with a +12 rating and 16 PIM.
