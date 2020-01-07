Phantoms Power Play

Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Alex Lyon

Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Alex Lyon

Phantoms In The Community:

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Phantoms Charities held their first Phantoms Fit program of the year at Nitschmann Middle School today as Kurtis Gabriel, Alex Lyon and Kyle Criscuolo helped deliver floor hockey equipment that we are donating to the school and showed the kids some drills and games they can play with their new hockey equipment. Tomorrow Reece Willcox, Connor Bunnaman and Gerry Fitzgerald will be bringing equipment to Salisbury Middle School for another Phantoms Fit program.

Phantoms On The Ice:

Last Week:

Friday, January 3, 2020 -

LV Phantoms 0, Laval Rocket 4

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms kicked off 2020 with a 3-in-3 road trip to Canada, beginning Friday night in Laval. Cayden Primeau made 20 saves for Laval as they shutout the Phantoms 4-0.

Saturday, January 4, 2020 -

LV Phantoms 3, Belleville Senators 5

Lehigh Valley was able to get off to a 2-0 lead on Saturday thanks to goals from Pascal Laberge and Maksim Sushko but Belleville was able to fight back and score three-straight. Connor Bunnaman scored to give Lehigh Valley the lead back but the Senators ended up with a 5-3 victory.

Sunday, January 5, 2020 -

LV Phantoms 4, Toronto Marlies 2

The Phantoms picked up their first win of 2020 as they took down Toronto 4-2 on Sunday afternoon. Gerry Fitzgerald, Pascal Laberge, Connor Bunnaman and Morgan Frost all scored for Lehigh Valley as Alex Lyon made 25 saves on 27 shots in the win.

Next Week:

Friday, January 10, 2020

vs. Utica Comets - Adirondack Bank Center

The four-game road trip will conclude on Friday in Utica for the final meeting against the Utica Comets. Utica currently sits in second place in the North Division with 44 points and picked up a 4-2 win against the Phantoms on December 28 at PPL Center.

Saturday, January 11, 2020

vs. Laval Rocket - PPL Center

The Phantoms will return home for the first time of 2020 to face the Laval Rocket for the final time this season and a quick rematch after last Friday's contest. Laval is currently fifth in the North with a 19-14-3-1 record and 42 points.

Sunday, January 12, 2020

vs. Cleveland Monsters - PPL Center

Lehigh Valley will conclude their third 3-in-3 weekend in a row with a Sunday afternoon game against the Cleveland Monsters. It will be the first of four games against the Monsters who sit seventh in the North with a 17-15-1-2 record and have 37 points.

3 Stars of the Week:

Bunny Breaks Out

Last year's second leading scorer, Connor Bunnaman, scored his second goal of the season and first since December 4 on Saturday. He then quickly added his third of the season, scoring in back-to-back games with another tally on Sunday.

Max Effort

Maksim Sushko has shown a solid two-way game during his rookie season and currently leads Lehigh Valley with a +11 rating. The next highest current Phantom is a +3. His +11 mark is also tied for fifth among all AHL rookies.

Cali Getting Frosty

Rookie forward Morgan Frost was named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic in Ontario, California and has posted 14 points in 19 games for Lehigh Valley. He ranks third on the team in goals and points. He has also played 18 games in the NHL for Philadelphia.

BROADCAST:

Service Electric's TV2 Sports will again be broadcasting all of the Phantoms' regular season home games live during the 2019-20 season. If you can't make it out to the rink, be sure to catch all the exciting action in high definition with Steve Degler, Todd Fedoruk, Doug Heater, Dan Fremuth and Kristi Fulkerson!

And be sure to catch each and every Phantoms game this season live on 1470-AM WSAN, 790-AM WAEB or via the Phantoms365 app! Join Bob Rotruck, for all of the heart-pumping action of Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey whether the team is at home or on the road.

TICKETS & INFO

Tickets for each and every Phantoms home game throughout the 2019-20 season are available online at PhantomsHockey.com, by calling 610-224-GOAL [4625] or in-person at the QNB Box Office [7th & Hamilton].

