San Diego Gulls to Host First-Ever 80's Night Presented by California Coast Credit Union this Saturday, January 11

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host its first-ever 80's Night presented by California Coast Credit Union on Saturday, Jan. 11 when the club hosts the Ontario Reign at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.). Upon entry, all fans in attendance will receive a free Gulls retro 80's-themed fanny pack.

The Gulls will wear an all-new specialty jersey with blue, pink and purple accents throughout the game. Select game-worn Gulls jerseys will be autographed and available for auction following the contest on the concourse at Section 10. A game-worn jersey raffle from 6 p.m. to the conclusion of the second period will also take place, with tickets to the raffle available at Section 10. A select number of game-worn jerseys will be available via the DASH Auction app, a digital auction platform. Fans can download the DASH Auction app via iOS or Android devices in the app store and select San Diego Gulls as their favorite team. Fans can also text DASH to 66866 to download the app. All proceeds raised via the auction and raffles will go to the San Diego Gulls Foundation.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will host its sixth Surprise Puck sale Saturday evening with pucks commemorating the themed game. Surprise Pucks will be available for $20 on the concourse at Section 10. Fans can select pucks at random, with five surprise pucks including an additional gift of either Gulls player-signed memorabilia or Gulls merchandise.

During the game, 80's-themed merchandise, including the specialty jerseys and unique hats and t-shirts, will be available for purchase at each merchandise stand inside Pechanga Arena San Diego.

The inaugural 80's Night will begin with a Bud Light pregame tailgate in the North VIP lot from 5-7 p.m. The tailgate will feature a "Back to the Future" DeLorean car on display, a $5 Bud Light Truck, Zoe's Place food truck, 80's music, enter-to-win contests, photos with the Gulls Girls and Gulliver, street hockey, and other interactive games for fans of all age.

Throughout the game, fans are encouraged to share their photos using the Gulls' 80's-themed Snapchat filter using @SDGullsAHL and share on other social platforms using #GullsLive and #LetsGoGulls.

Prior to the Gulls-Reign contest on Jan. 11, San Diego State University (SDSU) men's ice hockey will host the University of Iowa at Pechanga Arena San Diego beginning at 12:30 p.m. Tickets to attend both the SDSU and Gulls games are available for $18 at SanDiegoGulls.com/SDSUhockey. SDSU men's ice hockey competes in the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA), compiling a 19-3-1-1 record in 24 games this season, tied for the second-most wins in ACHA Division II.

Tickets for 80's Night are still available. Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets, by calling (844) GO GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego Box Office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.

