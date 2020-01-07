American Hockey League Announces Suspensions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:

- Bridgeport Sound Tigers defenseman Kyle Burroughs has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game at Hershey on Jan. 5.

Burroughs will miss Bridgeport's games Friday (Jan. 10) at Springfield and Saturday (Jan. 11) vs. Charlotte.

- Utica Comets forward Vincent Arseneau has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Hartford on Jan. 4.

Arseneau received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.6 for accumulating his second game misconduct in the "physical fouls" category this season. He will miss Utica's game Wednesday (Jan. 8) at Belleville.

