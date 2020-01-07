Admirals Host Three Games this Week

Milwaukee, WI - The return to home ice for the first time in 2020 with three home games this week chock-full of promotions. The team will host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday night at 7 pm and then welcome the Rockford IceHogs to Panther Arena for games Friday night at 7 and then Saturday night at 6.

Wednesday night against the Griffins the Ads will host Law Enforcement Appreciation Night where tickets are just $9 for all Law Enforcement members and their families. It's also Kids and Senior Night where kids 14 and under and adults 60 and over get half-priced tickets. Plus, its Winning Wednesday, presented by Summerfest! If the Admirals win then each fans ticket is good for a FREE ticket to the next Wednesday home game (January 15).

Then on Friday night the first the first 2,500 fans will take home an Admirals Clear Tote Bag, courtesy of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. It is also a Fair Deal Friday, where fans receive a ticket to the game and a ticket to the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair for only $17.

The Ads wrap up the weekend on Saturday night and the first 4,500 fans to the game take home a stylish Admirals Winter Hat Courtesy of TSMGI.

In addition, as the team celebrates its 50th season it will be the first Welcome Back Night with legends from the 1970s teams returning to sign autographs and greet fans including Miracle on Ice Member Buzz Schneider, goalie Rich Sirois, all-time leading scorer Danny Lecours, Mr. Admiral Phil Wittliff, Yves Preston, and members of the original Admirals 1970 team Tony Scozzafave, and Barney Loomis. Their appearance is presented by Dave & Busters, Geico Milwaukee, Saz's & Stein's Jewelers.

For all three games the Admirals will wear special green jerseys that are inspired from the original 1970 sweaters. These jerseys are up for bid at milwaukeeadmirals.com and the proceeds will benefit the Admirals Power Play Foundation and the ALS Assocation-Wisconsin Chapter.

Fans can order tickets for any of these games by calling the Admirals office at 414-227-0550 or online at milwaukeeadmirals.com.

