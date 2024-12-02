Sebastian Cossa Recalled by Red Wings
December 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday recalled goaltender Sebastian Cossa from the Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.
Cossa, the 15th overall pick by Detroit in 2021, has shown a 9-4-1 mark with one shutout through 14 games this season to go along with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. The 22-year-old ranks among the AHL leaders in minutes played (816:02, 3rd), shutouts (T5th), GAA (8th), wins (3rd), and save percentage (T7th). Last campaign, Cossa set a Griffins franchise record with a 19-game point streak (13-0-6), and tied both the franchise record home and road point streaks of 13 home games (9-0-4) and 10 road contests (8-0-2). At the AHL level since 2022-23, Cossa has produced a 32-14-10 ledger with three shutouts, a 2.49 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage in 57 regular-season appearances. As a pro, the 6-foot-7 netminder has a 58-30-11 mark with seven shutouts and a 2.52 goals-against average in 103 outings. Cossa became a Western Hockey League champion in 2021-22 with the Edmonton Oil Kings and was named to the First All-Star Team when he registered a 33-9-3 record with a 2.28 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. Throughout his three-year career in the WHL, Cossa amassed a 71-16-7 record with a 2.12 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage in 98 games. Cossa suited up for Team Canada at the 2022 World Junior Championship and claimed a gold medal, contributing with a 1-0-0 record, a 2.00 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2024-25 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Sebastian Cossa
(Nicolas Carrillo)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2024
- Sebastian Cossa Recalled by Red Wings - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wranglers Sweep 2-0 Series in Manitoba - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.