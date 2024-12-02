Helge Grans Assigned to Phantoms

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have assigned defenseman Helge Grans to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Grans, 22, was recalled to the Flyers on November 18 and played in six games during his first career NHL opportunity. Grans recorded one assist in his NHL debut on November 18 against Colorado. He became the 46th all-time member of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to receive a recall to Philadelphia for his NHL debut and was the second to do so this season joining Alexei Kolosov.

The 6'4" right-handed shooting defenseman from Ljungby, Sweden has also played in 14 games for the Phantoms this season scoring one goal with two assists for three points. Last year with Lehigh Valley, Grans played in 56 games scoring 1-7-8. Originally a Round 2 selection (#35 overall) of the Los Angeles Kings in 2020, he is in his fourth season in the American Hockey League having played 185 career games with the Ontario (Cal.) Kings and Lehigh Valley Phantoms combined scoring 11-33-44.

Lehigh Valley's homestand continues on Wednesday, December 4 with the Rockford IceHogs arriving to PPL Center marking the first-ever visit from the AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Phantoms have their annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Big Woody's on Saturday, December 7 against the Hershey Bears as fans get to throw their Teddy Bear donations onto the ice after the Phantoms score their first goal of the game.

