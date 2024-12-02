Phantoms Recall Boulton

December 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled forward Sawyer Boulton from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Boulton, 20, is a rookie winger from East Amherst, NY who has played in four games with the Phantoms recording zero points with five penalty minutes. He has also played in five games with Reading scoring one goal with 12 penalty minutes. Boulton scored his professional goal on November 23 for the Reading Royals against the Maine Mariners.

The 6'0" prospect was signed by the Phantoms from the London Knights of the OHL where he scored 3-2-5 in 40 games with 63 penalty minutes last season. He is the son of former longtime NHL enforcer Eric Boulton who amassed 1,421 PIM in 654 games with Buffalo, Atlanta and the New York Islanders.

Lehigh Valley's homestand continues on Wednesday, December 4 with the Rockford IceHogs arriving to PPL Center marking the first-ever visit from the AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Phantoms have their annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Big Woody's on Saturday, December 7 against the Hershey Bears as fans get to throw their Teddy Bear donations onto the ice after the Phantoms score their first goal of the game.

