Wranglers Sweep 2-0 Series in Manitoba

December 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







WINNIPEG - The Wranglers capped off a successful double-header weekend with a 3-2 victory over the Manitoba Moose at the Canada Life Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Martin Frk, Rory Kerins, and William Stromgren tallied for the Wranglers.

The win sealed a series sweep for Calgary, who overcame a tight, scoreless first two periods before breaking the stalemate in the final frame.

While the opening 40 minutes were defined by end-to-end action and solid goaltending, neither team was able to find the back of the net.

Both squads peppered the opposition's netminders with shots, but Manitoba's Thomas Milic and Calgary's Devin Cooley kept the game locked at 0-0 heading into the third period.

It was the Wranglers who lit the lamp early in the final frame.

Frk got the scoring started, capitalizing on a deflected shot by Samuel Honzek.

But Manitoba responded quickly.

Parker Ford put one past Cooley's to knot the game at one.

Calgary wasn't fazed by the equalizer, though, and regained the lead.

Dryden Hunt found Kerins with a slick feed, and he made no mistake, wiring a shot past Milic to put the Wranglers back on top.

The Moose weren't done yet, however.

Dimitry Kuzmin unleashed a shot from the left circle that beat Cooley to tie things up again.

The stage was set for a dramatic finish.

Enter Stromgren.

The Swedish forward pounced on a loose puck in front of the Manitoba net, beating Milic for what would prove to be the game-winning goal.

"Rory was down there battling, as usual, and I tried to help him out," Stromgren said post-game. "It (the puck) managed to pop out to me. It was lucky, but it's always good to get the game-winning goal."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2024

Wranglers Sweep 2-0 Series in Manitoba - Calgary Wranglers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.