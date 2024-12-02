Dallas Loans Petrovic to Texas and Recalls Hryckowian

December 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club loaned defenseman Alexander Petrovic to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), and recalled forward Justin Hryckowian from Texas.

Petrovic, 32, has totaled nine points (3-6=9) and 19 penalty minutes in 14 games this season for Texas. The veteran defenseman skated in his 700th professional game Nov. 10 vs. Manitoba and logged two assists in a 5-2 Texas win. He made his NHL season debut for Dallas on Friday in a 5-3 win over Colorado and has appeared in two games this season.

The Edmonton, Alberta native was originally selected by Florida in the second round (36th overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft.

Hryckowian, 23, leads Texas with 16 points (5-11=16) and 11 assists through 17 games this season. The center also leads the Stars and ranks second among league rookies with a +9 rating. Hryckowian has six multi-point games already this season and recorded his first two-goal game in a 6-4 victory Oct. 19 at Tucson. He started the season on a five-game point streak (3-5=8) from Oct. 11-25, and recently had a four-game assist streak (1-5=6) from Nov. 15-22.

The L'lle-Bizard, Quebec native was originally undrafted and signed an entry-level contract with Dallas on March 19.

Texas continues its six-game road trip at Toyota Arena, when the Stars face the Ontario Reign on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. CT. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.