Gawdin Named AHL Player of the Month

December 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League announced Monday that Ontario Reign forward Glenn Gawdin has been selected as the league's Player of the Month for November.

Gawdin scored nine goals, 12 assists and was a plus-13 rating in 12 games for Ontario during November, sparking a Reign offense that averaged 4.4 goals per game for the month.

Gawdin had eight multiple-point outings in November, beginning on Nov. 1 when he notched two assists in a 4-1 win at Henderson. He registered a goal and an assist in an 8-3 win over Henderson on Nov. 2 and had two more helpers in an 8-4 victory over Abbotsford on Nov. 6. Gawdin scored shorthanded goals in consecutive games as the Reign defeated Tucson, 4-1, on Nov. 13, and beat Colorado, 5-3, on Nov. 15, and had back-to-back three-point nights on Nov. 20 at Henderson and on Nov. 23 at San Diego. He closed out November with two goals in a 3-1 win at Bakersfield on Nov. 30, including his third game-winning tally of the month.

Gawdin currently sits tied for third in the AHL with 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 17 games for Ontario this season, his seventh pro campaign. The native of Richmond, B.C., has totaled 94 goals and 164 assists for 258 points in 345 career AHL contests with Ontario, San Diego and Stockton, and was an AHL All-Star in 2020. Originally a fourth-round choice by St. Louis in the 2015 NHL Draft, Gawdin has collected one assist in 13 career NHL appearances with Calgary and Anaheim. He signed as a free agent with the Los Angeles Kings on July 1, 2024.

The Reign are back on home ice at Toyota Arena ice for their next game Tuesday night against the Texas Stars at 7 p.m.

