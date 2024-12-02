Panthers Assign Mackie Samoskevich to Charlotte, Recall Chris Driedger

December 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers made a pair of moves today, assigning Mackie Samoskevich to Charlotte and recalling Chris Driedger.

Samoskevich, 22, has nine points (5g, 4a) in 22 games for Florida this season.

The 24th overall pick in 2021, Samoskevich led the Checkers in scoring last season as a rookie, posting 54 points (22g, 32a) in 62 contests.

Driedger, 30, is 5-2-1 for Charlotte this season with a 3.22 goals-against average and a .885 save percentage. The veteran netminder has appeared in 67 NHL games over his career - most recently logging a pair of contests for Seattle last season.

The Checkers are in the midst of a home stand that picks back up Friday when they host Rochester for the first of a two-game set.

