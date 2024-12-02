Panthers Assign Mackie Samoskevich to Charlotte, Recall Chris Driedger
December 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers made a pair of moves today, assigning Mackie Samoskevich to Charlotte and recalling Chris Driedger.
Samoskevich, 22, has nine points (5g, 4a) in 22 games for Florida this season.
The 24th overall pick in 2021, Samoskevich led the Checkers in scoring last season as a rookie, posting 54 points (22g, 32a) in 62 contests.
Driedger, 30, is 5-2-1 for Charlotte this season with a 3.22 goals-against average and a .885 save percentage. The veteran netminder has appeared in 67 NHL games over his career - most recently logging a pair of contests for Seattle last season.
The Checkers are in the midst of a home stand that picks back up Friday when they host Rochester for the first of a two-game set.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2024
- Panthers Assign Mackie Samoskevich to Charlotte, Recall Chris Driedger - Charlotte Checkers
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Fourth Annual Lucky Launch - Henderson Silver Knights
- Condors Hit 167,000 Teddy Bears All-Time - Bakersfield Condors
- Monsters Defenseman Denton Mateychuk, Goaltender Jet Greaves Honored as AHL's Rookie and Goaltender of the Month - Cleveland Monsters
- Monsters Defenseman Denton Mateychuk, Goaltender Jet Greaves Honored as AHL's Rookie and Goaltender of the Month - Cleveland Monsters
- Gawdin, Mateychuk, Greaves Named AHL Award Winners for November - AHL
- Gawdin Named AHL Player of the Month - Ontario Reign
- Dallas Loans Petrovic to Texas and Recalls Hryckowian - Texas Stars
- Helge Grans Assigned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Belleville Bounces Back from a Mid-Week Loss in Syracuse with a Weekend Sweep at Bridgeport - Belleville Senators
- Ontario's Pheonix Copley Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Pheonix Copley Named AHL Player of the Week - Ontario Reign
- Stars Reassign Goaltender Ben Kraws to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Phantoms Recall Boulton - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sebastian Cossa Recalled by Red Wings - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wranglers Sweep 2-0 Series in Manitoba - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.