Condors Hit 167,000 Teddy Bears All-Time
December 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors collected 7,084 stuffed animals for donation to the United Way of Central Eastern California thanks to a first period goal scored by Alex Swetlikoff.
With this season's tally, the team has now collected 167,000 stuffed animals for kids all-time. The bears are disseminated by the United Way to dozens of local organizations providing services to youth, families, and in times of crisis.
