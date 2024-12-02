Condors Hit 167,000 Teddy Bears All-Time

December 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors collected 7,084 stuffed animals for donation to the United Way of Central Eastern California thanks to a first period goal scored by Alex Swetlikoff.

With this season's tally, the team has now collected 167,000 stuffed animals for kids all-time. The bears are disseminated by the United Way to dozens of local organizations providing services to youth, families, and in times of crisis.

