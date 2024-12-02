Belleville Bounces Back from a Mid-Week Loss in Syracuse with a Weekend Sweep at Bridgeport

A five-game road swing got off to a mostly successful start for the Belleville Senators this week. After a tough outing in Syracuse, New York, against the Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning) to start their trip, the Sens continued to Bridgeport, Connecticut, where they took all four points from the Islanders (AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders). The pair of victories to end the week improved Belleville's road record to 6-1-0-2, which by points percentage (.778) is the second-best in the American Hockey League.

Wednesday, November 27, 2024: Belleville Senators - 1 @ Syracuse Crunch - 7

Despite the Belleville Sens pouring a season-high 40 shots on the opposition net, it was the Syracuse Crunch offence that came out swinging at Upstate Medical University Arena, as the Senators fell 7-1 on Wednesday night. Angus Crookshank scored Belleville's only goal, while Malcolm Subban took the loss in net.

Saturday, November 30, 2024: Belleville Senators - 2 @ Bridgeport Islanders - 0

Belleville bounced-back from a mid-week loss in Syracuse with a strong shutout performance in their first of two games at Bridgeport, on Saturday night. Leevi Merilainen returned from injury, playing for the first time since November 8, and stopped 28 shots to earn his third career American Hockey League shutout. Wyatt Bongiovanni and Zack MacEwen counted the Belleville goals at Total Mortgage Arena.

Sunday, December 1, 2024: Belleville Senators - 3 @ Bridgeport Islanders - 2

Wyatt Bongiovanni deflected home the game-winner with less than six minutes left in regulation, as the visiting Belleville Senators came back from a 2-0 second-period deficit, scoring three straight to down the Bridgeport Islanders 3-2 on Sunday afternoon. The win swept the weekend series for Belleville, who improved to 9-4-0-4 on the season. Stephen Halliday and Nikolas Matinpalo also scored for the Senators, while Malcolm Subban stopped 23 of 25 shots to earn the win.

Highlight of the Week:

Power forward Zack MacEwen's slick spinning backhand is this week's Highlight of the Week:

Transactions:

Nov.26/24 - #6 Donovan Sebrango (D) - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Nov.27/24 - #33 Djibril Toure (D) - Reassigned by Ottawa (NHL) from Orlando (ECHL)

Nov.30/24 - #30 Brayden Low (F) - Signed to Professional Tryout from Orlando (ECHL)

Dec.2/24 - #31 Michael Simpson - Returned on loan to Orlando (ECHL)

Click here for a full list of Belleville Sens transactions.

Statistical Leaders:

Points: 15 - #22 Garrett Pilon (F) - 1 G + 14 A

Goals: 9 - #9 Angus Crookshank (F)

Assists: 14 - #22 Garrett Pilon (F)

Power Play Goals: 5 - #9 Angus Crookshank (F)

Plus/Minus: +8 - #21 Max Guenette (D)

Penalty Minutes: 27 - #11 Jorian Donovan (D)

Goals Against Average: 2.14 - #35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Save Percentage: .915 - #35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

This Week:

Belleville begins the week still in fifth place in the North Division standings but just seven points from first-place Laval, and a chance to pick up more points this weekend, when they finish their five-game run of road games in Winnipeg, against the Manitoba Moose (AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets).

Saturday December 4, 2024 - Belleville Senators @ Manitoba Moose - 8:00 p.m. ET (Canada Life Centre)

Sunday December 5, 2024 - Belleville Senators @ Manitoba Moose - 7:00 p.m. ET (Canada Life Centre)

Wednesday December 11, 2024 - Belleville Senators vs. Syracuse Crunch - 7:00 p.m. ET (CAA Arena)

They'll return home next week to host the Syracuse Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning) on Gleaners Food Bank Night, on Wednesday, December, 11, 2024, beginning a stretch of six of their remaining eight December games at CAA Arena.

Ticket Info:

Tickets for all 2024-25 Belleville Sens home games are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or at the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking for details on other ticketing options can click the following links for more on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

