Monsters Defenseman Denton Mateychuk, Goaltender Jet Greaves Honored as AHL's Rookie and Goaltender of the Month

December 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that defenseman Denton Mateychuk was named the AHL's Rookie of the Month for November, while Cleveland goaltender Jet Greaves was honored as the AHL's Goaltender of the Month.

Mateychuk, who currently ranks among the AHL's rookie leaders in points (22, 1st), assists (15, 2nd), goals (7, T5th), power-play goals (3, T2nd), power-play assists (6, T4th), power-play points (9, T2nd), and game-winning goals (2, T2nd) this season, posted 5-12-17 in 13 November appearances for the the Monsters, helping Cleveland post the best single-month record in club history at 12-1-0-0. Mateychuk registered a point in 11 of the team's 13 November games and carried an active six-game point streak (3-7-10) through the end of the month, which he extended to seven games (4-7-11) in the first of Cleveland's December games.

A 5'11", 185 lb. left-shooting native of Winnipeg, MB, Mateychuk, 20, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round (12th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. In 2024-25, Mateychuk registered 7-15-22 with ten penalty minutes and a +6 rating in 20 appearances for Cleveland and added 0-3-3 with a +5 rating in four Calder Cup Playoff appearances for the Monsters last season, the first action of his pro career. In 52 appearances for the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors last season, Mateychuk posted 17-58-75 with 31 penalty minutes and a +35 rating and added 11-19-30 with two penalty minutes and a +19 rating in 20 appearances in the WHL Playoffs. Serving as Moose Jaw's captain for the second straight year, Mateychuk was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team, helped claim a WHL Championship, was named the WHL's Playoff MVP and Defenseman of the Year, and was named to the CHL's First All-Star Team. In four Memorial Cup appearances for the Warriors, Mateychuk tallied 3-4-7 with a +4 rating in four games.

In 203 career appearances for Moose Jaw spanning parts of five WHL seasons from 2019-24, Mateychuk registered 41-174-215 with 82 penalty minutes and a +58 rating. In 40 career WHL playoff games, Mateychuk contributed 15-33-48 with four penalty minutes and a +19 rating and was additionally named to the 2021-22 WHL (East) First All-Star Team. Internationally, Mateychuk represented Canada at the 2024 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship and helped Canada claim the Gold Medal at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship.

Greaves put together a dazzling November, going 7-1-0 in eight appearances with one shutout, a 2.37 goals-against average (GAA) and a .927 save percentage (S%), helping Cleveland post a franchise-record ten-game winning streak while ending the month an a personal streak of six consecutive victories. On November 6th, Greaves posted single-game season highs for shots faced (48) and saves (44) in his only November defeat, a 4-2 home loss to the Rochester Americans. In 12 appearances for the Monsters this season, Greaves went 7-3-1 with one shutout, a 3.18 GAA and .907 S%. Greaves currently ranks among the AHL's 2024-25 leaders in wins (T4th) and saves (340, 5th).

A 6'0", 179 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 23, went 3-7-0 with a 3.44 GAA and .912 S% in ten career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-24. In 130 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of four seasons from 2021-24, Greaves went 68-43-12 with five shutouts, a 2.98 GAA, and .905 S% and was named to the North Division roster at the 2023-24 AHL All-Star Classic. Greaves went 10-5-0 with a 3.05 GAA and .907 S% in 15 ECHL appearances for the Kalamazoo Wings in 2021-22 and went 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA and .899 S% in 60 career OHL appearances for the Barrie Colts spanning two seasons from 2018-20. Greaves was also named to the 2018-19 OHL First All-Rookie Team.

