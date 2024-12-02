Pheonix Copley Named AHL Player of the Week

December 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League announced Monday that Ontario Reign goaltender Pheonix Copley has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 1, 2024.

Copley stopped 52 of the 53 shots he faced over two starts in two days Nov. 29-30, good for a 0.50 goals-against average and a .981 save percentage.

The North Pole, Alaska native made 27 saves on Friday night as Ontario defeated Texas, 4-0, for his first shutout of the season. He then had a 25-save effort Saturday on the road against Bakersfield, backstopping the Reign to a 3-1 victory over the Condors.

Copley has a record of 6-3-0 with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage in nine appearances for Ontario this season. He has also appeared in one NHL game for the LA Kings. The 11th-year pro has played 246 career games in the AHL with Ontario, Hershey and Chicago, going 130-79-28 with a 2.52 GAA, a .911 SV% and 16 shutouts. He won the Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award (fewest team goals against) in 2020-21, and has finished among the AHL's top 10 in GAA five times in his career.

Copley has gone 44-16-8 (2.84, .898) with three shutouts in 77 career NHL appearances with St. Louis, Washington and Los Angeles.

The Reign are back on home ice at Toyota Arena ice for their next game Tuesday night against the Texas Stars at 7 p.m.

Tickets for all upcoming Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.