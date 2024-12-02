Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Fourth Annual Lucky Launch

December 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for the team's fourth annual Lucky Launch, our version of the teddy bear toss, on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. PT. The Silver Knights will take on the Texas Stars that evening. Lucky Launch is presented by America First Credit Union.

Arrive early for activations on the Sam & Ash Tiltyard, and Santa will be available for photos directly inside of the Sam & Ash Tiltyard entrance.

Fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals to toss on the ice when the Silver Knights score their first goal. There is no limit to the number of stuffed animals fans can bring, and all donations will be distributed to local charities and organizations. Since 2021, the Silver Knights have collected and donated over 20,000 stuffed animals to the Southern Nevada community. America First Credit Union will be donating 2,000 stuffed animals to the cause.

Lucky plushies will be available for purchase on the concourse. Proceeds will benefit the Henderson Silver Knights Foundation.

Single-game tickets for Lucky Launch are on-sale now, starting at just $35. Fans who purchase tickets through this link will receive an exclusive Lucky plush to throw on the ice.

