Ontario's Pheonix Copley Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

December 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Ontario Reign goaltender Pheonix Copley has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 1, 2024.

Copley stopped 52 of the 53 shots he faced over two starts last week, good for a 0.50 goals-against average and a .981 save percentage.

Copley made 27 saves on Friday night as Ontario defeated Texas, 4-0, for his first shutout of the season. He came back on Saturday with a 25-save effort on the road against Bakersfield, backstopping the Reign to a 3-1 victory over the Condors.

Copley has a record of 6-3-0 with a 2.70 GAA and a .901 save percentage in nine appearances for Ontario this season. He has also appeared in one game for the Los Angeles Kings. The 11th-year pro from North Pole, Alaska, has played 246 career games in the AHL with Ontario, Hershey and Chicago, going 130-79-28 with a 2.52 GAA, a .911 save percentage and 16 shutouts. He won the Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award (fewest team goals against) in 2020-21, and has finished among the AHL's top 10 in GAA five times in his career.

In 77 career NHL appearances with St. Louis, Washington and Los Angeles, Copley has gone 44-16-8 (2.84, .898) with three shutouts. He signed with the Kings as a free agent on July 13, 2022.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.