Sebastian Cossa Recalled by Detroit

March 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Sebastian Cossa

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday recalled goaltender Sebastian Cossa from the Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

Cossa, the 15th overall pick by Detroit in 2021, made his NHL debut in a relief effort on Dec. 9 at the Buffalo Sabres and claimed a 6-5 shootout victory behind 12 saves and two stops in the shootout. He became the first netminder in NHL history to win his debut via a shootout in a relief effort.

With the Griffins, the 22-year-old has shown a 19-11-5 mark with one shutout through 35 games this season to go along with a 2.38 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. He enjoyed a season-high six-game point streak (4-0-2) from Feb. 23-March 14 and has points in seven of his last nine appearances (5-2-2) from Feb. 13-March 21. Cossa ranks among the AHL leaders in games played (T7th), minutes played (2070:16, 6th), GAA (10th), wins (T8th), and save percentage (T11th). Last campaign, Cossa set a Griffins franchise record with a 19-game point streak (13-0-6), and tied both the franchise record home and road point streaks of 13 home games (9-0-4) and 10 road contests (8-0-2). At the AHL level since 2022-23, Cossa has produced a 42-21-14 ledger with three shutouts, a 2.49 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage in 78 regular-season appearances. As a pro, the 6-foot-7 netminder has a 69-37-15 mark with seven shutouts and a 2.52 goals-against average in 125 outings.

Cossa became a Western Hockey League champion in 2021-22 with the Edmonton Oil Kings and was named to the First All-Star Team when he registered a 33-9-3 record with a 2.28 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. Throughout his three-year career in the WHL, Cossa amassed a 71-16-7 record with a 2.12 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage in 98 games. Cossa suited up for Team Canada at the 2022 World Junior Championship and claimed a gold medal, contributing with a 1-0-0 record, a 2.00 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.

