P-Bruins Fall to Checkers

March 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte, NC - The Providence Bruins fell 6-3 to the Charlotte Checkers on Tuesday night at Bojangles Coliseum. Forwards Trevor Kuntar and Jaxon Nelson each tallied a goal and an assist. Matthew Poitras netted a power play goal in the middle frame.

How It Happened

Ben Steeves collected the puck off a defender's skate in the low slot and fired a shot past the diving goaltender, giving the Checkers a 1-0 lead with 12:25 remaining in the first period.

Nicholas Zabaneh intercepted a clearing attempt, sending him on a breakaway, where he chipped a shot under the goaltender's pads, extending the Charlotte lead to 2-0 with 10:26 to play in the first frame.

Justin Sourdif redirected a shot from above the blue paint into the back of the net, giving the Checkers a 3-0 lead with 1:36 left in the first period.

Nelson got his stick on Chris Ortiz's shot from the left point, sending it through the goaltender's legs to cut the Charlotte lead to 3-1 with 15:36 remaining in the second period. Kuntar was credited with a secondary assist.

Jesse Puljujärvi caught a feed while open at the blue line, took it on a breakaway, and scored on the forehand to make it 4-1 Checkers with 5:59 to play in the second frame.

Poitras caught a pass in the right circle and fired a shot short-side top shelf for a power play goal, cutting the Charlotte lead to 4-2 with 5:16 left in the second period. Fraser Minten and Georgii Merkulov received the assists.

Just 44 seconds later, Kuntar hammered a slap shot from the left side boards past the glove of the goaltender, shrinking the Checker's lead to 4-3. Joey Abate and Nelson were credited with assists.

Wilmer Skoog wristed a shot from the top of the left circle that whistled inside the near post, extending the Charlotte lead to 5-3 with 3:44 remaining in the second period.

Trevor Carrick ripped a slap shot from the point that beat the goaltender on the glove side, giving the Checkers a 6-3 lead with 16:05 to play in the third frame.

Stats

Nelson tallied his first goal of the season.

Poitras has points in nine straight AHL contests with 13 total points in that span.

Daniil Misyul played in his first game for Providence.

Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 24 of 29 shots. Michael DiPietro stopped 8 of 9 shots in 20 minutes of relief. The P-Bruins totaled 31 shots.

The power play went 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.

The Providence Bruins fall to 35-19-4-3.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins remain in Charlotte to face the Checkers on Wednesday, March 26 at Bojangles Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

