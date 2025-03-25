Cristophe Tellier Signs One-Year, Two-Way AHL Contract for Next Season

March 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers have added another college free agent to Charlotte's stable for next season, as Cristophe Tellier has signed a one-year, two-way AHL contract that begins with the 2025-26 campaign.

The 24-year-old recently completed his college career after posting 69 points (20g, 49a) in 125 games over three seasons at Quinnipiac and one at Northeastern. A Quebec native, Tellier ranked fifth on the Huskies in scoring this season and captured a national title with Quinnipiac in 2022-23.

Prior to starting college, Tellier spent one season in the USHL with Muskegon - ranking third on the team with 54 points (22g, 32a) in 53 games.

