Providence Bruins Sign Jake Schmaltz to AHL Contract

March 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, March 25, that the Providence Bruins have signed forward Jake Schmaltz to a one-year AHL contract for the 2025-26 season. Schmaltz will join Providence on an Amateur Tryout for the remainder of this season.

Schmaltz, 23, skated in 38 games with the University of North Dakota this season, tallying six goals and 10 assists. The 6-foot-1, 167-pound forward appeared in 147 career NCAA games over four seasons in North Dakota, totaling 20 goals and 43 assists for 63 points. Shmaltz played three USHL seasons with the Chicago Steel and Green Bay Gamblers from 2018-2021.

The McFarland, Wisconsin, native was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (192nd overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

