Bojangles Game Preview: March 25 vs Providence

March 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The Checkers are back in the Queen City and kicking off a midweek series with serious playoff race implications against the Bruins.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 35-19-3-3 (4th Atlantic)

PRO - 35-19-4-3 (3rd North)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 22.1% (4th) / 87.5% (1st)

PRO - 20.5% (7th) / 85.6% (2nd)

Offense / Defense

CLT - 3.13 GF/Game (15th) / 2.58 GA/Game (4th)

PRO - 3.36 GF/Game (6th) / 2.54 GA/Game (3rd)

Head-To-Head

0-0-0-0

THE STORYLINES

NECK AND NECK

These two tilts against Providence will have big impacts on the increasingly tight Atlantic Division race. The Checkers currently occupy fourth place with 76 points and 12 games left, while the Bruins sit in third with 77 points and 11 games left. Just ahead of both of them are the second-place Penguins with 78 points and 11 games left - who will visit the Queen City this coming weekend.

The Checkers go into this series with a magic number of three to clinch a playoff berth. That number goes down with every standings point Charlotte collects and every point that Hartford leaves on the table - the Wolf Pack face Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday and Providence on Saturday.

ON THE RISE

As the regular season draws closer to its conclusion, the Checkers are gaining momentum and putting together a hot run. After a strong 16-6-1-2 start to the season, Charlotte hit a bit of a speed bump in the form of a 5-6-2-0 stretch. The team shook out of that, though, and since Jan. 25 they are 14-7-0-1.

POWERING UP

The Charlotte power play also looks to be rejuvenated as of late. After enduring a 20-game skid that saw them total five power-play goals and boast a success rate of 6.76 percent, the Checkers have notched eight power-play goals across their last nine games - operating at a clip of 25.81 percent.

THE MILESTONES

John Leonard is one shy of becoming fifth player in franchise history to score 30 goals in a season

John Leonard and Rasmus Asplund are both one shy of setting single-season franchise records for shorthanded goals and shorthanded points

THE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charlotte

Mike Benning - Three points (2g, 1a) in last three games

C.J. Smith - Seven points (3g, 4a) in last seven games

John Leonard - 14 points (10g, 4a) in last 15 games

Providence

Georgii Merkulov - 10 points (2g, 8a) in last nine games

Oliver Wahlstrom - Five points (1g, 4a) in last four games

Matthew Poitras - Nine points (3g, 6a) in last five games

THE INFO

Wednesday's game is a Winning Wednesday presented by Bud Light, featuring $1 draught beer and a free ticket to our game on April 12 for everyone in attendance if the Checkers win.

Wednesday is also College Night presented by Hendrick Acura - with discounted tickets available with a valid email address - and Teacher and School Employee Appreciation Night.

If you can't make it to the Coliseum this week, the games - along with every game this season - are available via the new AHLTV on FloHockey!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.