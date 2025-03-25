Game Preview: IceHogs Return Home for Crucial Matchup against Chicago

March 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Il- The Rockford IceHogs host the Chicago Wolves tonight at 7 p.m. to open up a three-game home stand. The IceHogs return to Rockford following a sweep of the Grand Rapids Griffins this past weekend in Michigan. The IceHogs enter tonight's contest having earned points in each of their last three games.

Grand Times In GR- The IceHogs escaped Grand Rapids with four points following a 2-1 victory over the Griffins on Saturday. Paul Ludwinski opened the scoring for the IceHogs at the 2:15 mark of the second period when he buried a rebound off of Jalen Luypen's initial shot. The IceHogs' rookie now has five goals this season. Another Hogs' rookie would find the score sheet when Samuel Savoie scored a short-handed breakaway goal three minutes later to double Rockford's lead. Drew Commesso made 26 saves to secure the IceHogs' sweep of Grand Rapids. Commesso now has a 14-13-3-4 record in his second AHL season.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 27-27-5-1, 61 points (5th Central Division)

Chicago - 30-27-3-0, 63 points (4th Central Division)

Watch on FloHockey Download the IceHogs Mobile App Listen on Mixlr

Potential Preview:

The IceHogs and Wolves are currently slated to meet in the opening round of the Calder Cup Playoffs, with Chicago holding home ice advantage. The IceHogs trail the season series with their in-state rival with a 3-6-1 record. The IceHogs have a chance to tie the Wolves in the standings with a regulation win tonight at the BMO Center. The Hogs trail Chicago by two points in the Central Division standings, the Wolves have a game in hand over Rockford.

Pack Leaders:

Both Cole Guttman and Joey Anderson have found success against the Wolves this season. Guttman has tallied nine points (1G, 8A) in ten meetings with Chicago this year while Anderson has compiled eight points (7G, 1A) in just six games. Anderson's four-goal performance against Chicago on Jan. 5th is tied with three other skaters for most goals in a single game this season. Both forwards lead the way for the IceHogs on the power-play with eight goals on the man advantage this season. Five of Anderson's eight power-play goals have come against Chicago.

Scouting The Wolves:

The Chicago Wolves have dropped their last four games, after being swept at home by the Texas Stars last weekend. The Wolves are coming off of a season-high seven-game home stand where they finished with a 3-4 record. Bradley Nadeau and Justin Robidas pace all Wolves skaters with 43 points this season. Both Nadeau (24G, 19A) and Robidas (14G, 29A) are in their first AHL season and in the top ten in rookie scoring in the AHL.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups:

Nov. 2 vs Chicago L 2-3

Nov. 17 @ Chicago 3 p.m. L 0-4

Nov. 29 vs Chicago 7 p.m. L 3-5

Dec. 1 @ Chicago 3 p.m. W 6-3

Jan. 4 @ Chicago 7 p.m. L 0-4

Jan. 5 @ Chicago 3 p.m. W 5-3

Jan. 25 vs Chicago 7 p.m. L 2-3 OT

Jan. 31 vs Chicago 7 p.m. L 2-3

Feb. 14 vs Chicago 7 p.m. W 6-3

Feb. 23 @ Chicago 3 p.m. L 2-4

Mar. 25 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Apr. 19 @ Chicago 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2025

Game Preview: IceHogs Return Home for Crucial Matchup against Chicago - Rockford IceHogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.