Griffins Continue Five-Game Homestand

March 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

This Week's Game

GRIFFINS (32-24-4-2) vs. Texas Stars (37-20-3-0) // Wed., March 26 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM & 1300 AM at 6:45 p.m.

Watch: AHLTV on FloHockey

Season Series: 2-1-2-0 Overall, 0-0-1-0 Home. Sixth of eight meetings overall, second of four at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Series: 44-30-7-5 Overall, 23-12-2-4 Home

NHL Affiliation: Dallas Stars

Noteworthy: The Griffins will host the first-place Texas Stars for the first time since Dec. 22. Three of the final five home games for Grand Rapids will be against the Stars.

Getting Back Into Form: Despite dropping both games last weekend, the Griffins have won three of the last five games and have points in eight of their last 13 games (6-5-1-1) after going 3-7-1-0 in the month of February. The Griffins are now five points behind second-place Milwaukee and seven points back of first-place Texas. Grand Rapids still has a seven-point gap between it and Chicago in the battle for the final bye in the division. In the last 13 games, Grand Rapids has averaged 2.77 goals while allowing 3.15. However, in the past five games, the Griffins have held their opponents to just 2.00 goals but have also scored only 2.00 goals on average. Scoring at least three goals has been key for Grand Rapids, as it has a 26-2-0-1 mark (.914) when reaching at least three goals and a 6-22-4-1 (.258) record when it fails to do so. The defense, a usual strong spot for the Griffins, has allowed 2.97 goals per game since the start of the calendar year but is still ninth overall with 2.76 goals allowed per game this season.

Playoff Picture: The Griffins enter the week with a magic number of four points to clinch a playoff berth. Grand Rapids is currently in third place in the division and is five points out of second place and seven points behind first. Five teams make the playoffs, with the top three receiving a first-round bye into the Central Division Semifinals.

Home Cooking: The Griffins enjoyed a five-game point streak at home (3-0-1-1) from Feb. 21-March 14 but have since dropped the past two home outings. Grand Rapids is 15-12-2-2 inside Van Andel Arena this year with a minus-four scoring margin (84-80). Last season, the team finished with a 23-7-4-2 mark at home with a plus-31 scoring margin (111-80), which included a franchise-record 19-game home point streak (14-0-3-2) from Jan. 13-April 5. Grand Rapids is in a stretch that will see it play seven of eight games at Van Andel Arena, running from March 12-April 4. Three of the remaining five home games of the regular season will be against first-place Texas.

It's On!: Rookie Ondrej Becher has two points in his last three games (0-2-2) and four points in his previous six appearances (2-2-4) since March 8. In his first 33 games, Becher scored just six points (3-3-6) but has since recorded nine points (4-5-9) in his previous 16 outings since Feb. 14, which includes his first two-goal game (Feb. 21 vs. LV) and two-assist night (Feb. 25 at TEX). The 21-year-old competed with Prince George of the WHL from 2022-24, totaling 134 points (48-86-134) in 121 regular-season appearances. Becher also competed in 19 games in the second division of pro hockey in Czechia from 2020-22 with AZ Havirov and compiled three points (2-1-3). Becher claimed a bronze medal for Team Czechia at the 2024 World Junior Championship when he ranked third on the team with 10 points (3-7-10) in seven contests.

The Lombardi Trophy: Second-year pro Amadeus Lombardi enjoyed a career-high four-game assist streak from March 8-15 (0-5-5) and now has points in five of the last six outings (1-5-6). Lombardi was sidelined for 28 games due to rehabbing an upper-body injury from Dec. 6-Feb. 15. Since his return, the Aurora, Ontario, native has 12 points (4-8-12) in 14 outings, which includes two career-best four-game point streaks. Through 34 appearances, Lombardi has a career-high 27 points (13-14-27) after showing 26 points (5-21-26) in 70 games as a rookie last season. The 21-year-old was selected 113th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Nate The Great: Nate Danielson, the ninth overall pick by Detroit in 2023, tied his season high of a four-game point streak from Feb. 14-21 and now has 10 points (5-5-10) in his last 16 games. He has had a promising rookie season with 32 points (9-23-32), 33 penalty minutes and a plus-one rating in 61 appearances. In addition to ranking fourth in points and second in assists on the team, Danielson is tied for 13th among AHL rookies in assists (23) and second in the AHL in short-handed assists (4). Prior to turning pro, the 20-year-old spent four seasons in the WHL with Brandon (2020-24) and Portland (2023-24), producing a combined 217 points (83-134-217) in 199 career games.

Seabass Fishing: Netminder Sebastian Cossa enjoyed a season-high six-game point streak (4-0-2) from Feb. 23-March 14 and has points in seven of his last nine appearances (5-2-2) from Feb. 14-March 21. Through 35 games this season, the 6-foot-7 goaltender has a 19-11-5 record with a 2.38 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. Cossa, the 15th overall pick in 2021 by Detroit, ranks among the league leaders in games played (T7th), minutes played (2070:16, 6th), GAA (10th), wins (T8th), and save percentage (T11th). As a rookie last year, he set a franchise record with a 19-game point streak overall from Jan. 19-April 5 (13-0-6). He also tied the franchise records for the longest home point streak (9-0-4, Jan. 24-April 5) and road point streak (8-0-2, Dec. 27-April 17).

Lock it Down: The Griffins' defense has allowed just 2.00 goals per game in its last five outings and 2.43 goals in its previous seven contests. Grand Rapids uncharacteristically allowed 4.00 goals per game in the month of February after allowing just 2.09 goals per outing in January. The Griffins are ninth in the AHL with 2.76 goals allowed per contest but have averaged 2.97 goals against since the start of the calendar year. At the start of February, the Griffins ranked first in the AHL with 2.43 goals allowed per game. Sebastian Cossa has shown a 2.38 GAA and .913 save percentage through 35 games, Jack Campbell has a 3.01 GAA and an .882 save percentage in 11 appearances, and Jan Bednar possesses a 1.30 GAA and a .944 save percentage in three games.

AHL Leaderboard Tracker:

Shai Buium-Tied for fifth among rookie defensemen in assists (21), 11th among rookie defensemen in points (23), tied for sixth among rookie defensemen in power-play goals (2), tied for eighth among rookie defensemen in power-play assists (7), 12th among rookie defensemen in shots (68)

Sebastian Cossa-Sixth in minutes played (2,070:16), tied for seventh in games played (35), 10th in GAA (2.38), tied for eighth in wins (19), tied for 11th in save percentage (.913)

Nate Danielson-Tied for 13th among rookies in assists (23), second in short-handed assists (4), first among rookies in short-handed assists (4)

Josiah Didier-Tied for seventh in short-handed assists (2), tied for third among defensemen in short-handed assists (2)

Alex Doucet-Tied for second among rookies in short-handed goals (2)

Sheldon Dries-Tied for seventh in game-winners (6)

x Austin Watson-Tied for first in major penalties (10)

