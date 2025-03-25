Kolosov Recalled to Flyers, Gahagen Returns from Reading

March 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled goaltender Aleksei Kolosov from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Additionally, the Phantoms have recalled goaltender Parker Gahagen from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Kolosov, 23, has gone 5-6-1, 3.11, .884 in 12 games with Lehigh Valley in the 2024-25 season and is also 4-8-1, 3.45, .870 in 15 NHL games with Philadelphia. The third-round selection in 2021 from Minsk, Belarus recently appeared in five games with the Phantoms in a stretch from March 8-23 in which he went 3-2-0, 2.43, 922.

Gahagen, 31, has thrived with the Phantoms in the best AHL season of his career going 9-3-2, 2.65, .906. He put together a personal seven-game win streak from December 28 through February 14 and also recorded his first career shutout in the AHL with a 26-save gem at the Hartford Wolf Pack on January 11.

With the Reading Royals this season he has gone 4-5-1, 2.69, .902 and last weekend had 55 saves on 57 shots in a pair of 2-1 victories over the Norfolk Admirals. Last year with Lehigh Valley, the Army Captain out of Buffalo, NY performed very well in 18 games going 7-8-3, 2.59, .914 in the longest AHL stint of his career.

He has played 47 career games in the AHL, including 35 with the Phantoms along with briefer stints for Milwaukee, Colorado, Toronto, and San Jose going 21-15-5, 2.79, .904. Gahagen has also played in 124 career games in the ECHL with Reading, Jacksonville, Florida, Utah and Newfoundland going 72-35-6, 2.33, .921.

The Phantoms open a three-game road trip with a pair of games north of the border on Friday at the Belleville Senators and Saturday at the first-place Laval Rocket.

UPCOMING

Friday, March 28, (5:00) - NCAA Allentown Regional, UConn vs. Quinnipiac

Friday, March 28 (8:30) - NCAA Allentown Regional, Maine vs. Penn State

Sunday, March 30 (TBD) - NCAA Allentown Regional Final

Friday, March 28 (7:00) - Phantoms at Belleville Senators

Saturday, March 29 (7:00) - Phantoms at Laval Rocket

Wednesday, April 2 (10:30 am) - Phantoms at Bridgeport Islanders

Friday, April 4 (7:05 pm) - Phantoms vs. Hershey Bears. Berks $1 Hot Dogs

Saturday, April 5 (7:05 pm) - Phantoms vs. Springfield Thunderbirds. Los Fantasmas!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.