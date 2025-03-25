Moose Sign Liam Malmquist to Tryout

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed forward Liam Malmquist to an amateur tryout agreement.

Liam Malmquist

Forward

Born Oct. 8, 2000 -- Edina, Minn.

Height 5.10 -- Weight 170 -- Shoots L

Malmquist, 24, was named to the 2024-25 All-CCHA First Team while setting a new single-season scoring record for the University of St. Thomas with 45 points (20G, 25A) in 38 games. The breakout campaign saw the senior lead the CCHA in goals and points, while finishing second in assists. Malmquist also led NCAA hockey with four shorthanded goals. The Edina, Minn. product led St. Thomas to the Mason Cup Final, falling 4-2 to Minnesota State-Mankato on Friday. Malmquist totalled 88 points (35G, 53A) in 142 career NCAA games split between St. Thomas and Wisconsin. Prior to his collegiate career, Malmquist posted 64 points (24G, 40A) with the BCHL's Penticton Vees.

