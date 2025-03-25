Blue Jackets Reassign Forward Luca Pinelli to Monsters

March 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Blue Jackets reassigned forward Luca Pinelli to the Monsters from the OHL's Ottawa 67's. In 52 appearances for Ottawa this season, Pinelli tallied 37-34-71 with 63 penalty minutes and a +1 rating.

A 5'9", 168 lb. left-shooting native of Hamilton, ON, Pinelli, 19, posted 128-124-252 with 209 penalty minutes and a +26 rating in 246 career OHL appearances for Ottawa spanning four seasons from 2021-25. Pinelli served as Ottawa's captain during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons and represented Canada at the 2024-25 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.

