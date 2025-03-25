Sabres Sign Kopff to Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract

March 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres announced today that the team has signed forward Tyler Kopff to a two-year, entry-level contact beginning with the 2025-26 season. He will join the Rochester Americans on an Amateur Tryout for the remainder of the current season.

Kopff, 21, recently completed his sophomore season at Brown University, where he led the team with 19 assists and finished second in scoring with 28 points (9+19) in 32 games for the Brown Bears. For his efforts, he earned Third Team All-ECAC honors and was one of only two players to be garner First Team All-Ivy accolades for the 2024-25 season.

In ECAC conference games, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound forward compiled 22 points in 22 games to rank fifth in the conference in scoring. His 15 league assists also ranked fifth in the ECAC. He was also tied for the conference lead with five power-play goals.

His 28 points finished tied for 17th in the ECAC and his 0.90 points per game ranked 11th in the ECAC and 70th in the NCAA.

Kopff posted six multi-point efforts this season, including a four-assist and five-point game in Brown's 6-5 overtime win at Rensselaer on Jan. 31. He was the first Bear since 2016 to record five points in a single game. He also posted a two-goal and four-point effort in Brown's 5-1 win over Yale on Feb. 9.

In two seasons with the Brown Bears, Kopff has amassed 46 points (15+31) in 62 career collegiate games.

Prior to joining Brown, the Ridgewood, New Jersey, native played two seasons of junior hockey with the Coquitlam Express of the British Columbia Hockey League. In 107 games with the Express, he totaled 93 points on 42 goals and 51 assists while leading the team in scoring during the 2022-23 campaign.

Amerks 2024-25 single-game tickets start at just $10 while 2025-26 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as $19 per game, are on-sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.