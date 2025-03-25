Goaltender Garin Bjorkund Joins Bears

March 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Garin Bjorklund has been re-assigned from South Carolina (ECHL) to Hershey.

Bjorklund, 22, has posted a 21-4-3 record with one shutout in 29 games this season for South Carolina. He ranks third in the ECHL in both goals-against average (2.02) and tied for second in save percentage (.927) and has won his past five games. The Calgary, Alberta native has allowed two or less goals in 18 of his appearances this season.

As a rookie in 2023-24, Bjorklund went 14-11-1 in 27 games for the Stingrays with a 3.33 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage with one shutout.

Bjorklund was selected by the Capitals in the sixth round, 179th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday, March 26, at 7 p.m. at Total Mortgage Arena. Hershey returns home to host the Utica Comets on Sunday, March 30, at 5 p.m. at GIANT Center for Hall of Fame Night and Toyota Postcard Night. Purchase tickets for the game.

