Texas Stars Sign Trio of Players to Amateur Tryouts

March 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club signed three players to amateur tryouts, including forward Ayrton Martino and defenseman Trey Taylor from Clarkson University, as well as forward Sean Chisholm from Dartmouth College.

Martino, 22, recently finished his four-year collegiate career at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York and signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Monday that begins in 2025-26. In 39 games with the Golden Knights, Martino recorded 51 points (25-26- 51) and set NCAA career highs in both goals and points. He led his team in goals, assists, points and power-play goals (8), and he was tied for fourth in scoring among all NCAA skaters. Martino's efforts this season earned him ECAC Player of the Year honors and he is a top ten finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, which is awarded to the top NCAA men's player each season.

The 5-foot-11, 186-pound native of Toronto, Ontario was originally selected by Dallas in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Taylor, 23, just completed his junior season at Clarkson, where he totaled 29 points (9-20- 29) in 39 games and served as his team's captain, before turning pro and signing a two-year entry-level contract with Dallas on Monday that begins in 2025-26. His 29 points were a career high, ranked fourth on his team and were tied for ninth among all NCAA defensemen this season. Taylor's 2024-25 campaign also tied for the eighth-highest scoring by a defenseman in program history, and his also set NCAA career highs in goals, assists and power-play goals (4). His performance this season earned him ECAC Best Defensive Defenseman honors for the second-consecutive season.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound native of Richmond, British Columbia was originally undrafted before attending Clarkson.

Chisholm, 24, wrapped up his senior season at Dartmouth College with 27 points (15-12- 27) in 33 games, setting career highs in goals and points. In four seasons, he compiled 81 points (39-42- 81) in 122 games for the Big Green and served as the team's captain as a junior and senior. He was named an All-Ivy Honorable Mention as a freshman in 2021-22 after leading the team in scoring, and received Dartmouth's Booma Award as the team's Rookie of the Year.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound native of Caledonia, Ontario was originally undrafted before attending Dartmouth.

The Stars continue their five-game road trip Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. CT against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

