SeaWolves Take Down Thunder, Take over First Place

July 27, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





The Erie SeaWolves scored all of their runs in the second inning and moved into first place in the second-half western division standings with a 4-2 win over the Trenton Thunder on Saturday night at UPMC Park.

After going 1-2-3 in the first inning, Trenton got its two runs with two outs in the second. After a Brandon Wagner infield single, Isiah Gilliam lined a two-run homer to give the Thunder an early 2-0 lead.

Erie responded immediately in the bottom of the frame, all with two outs. After a Josh Lester walk, Sergio Alcantara extended the inning with a single to right field. The next batter Chace Numata, on the eighth pitch of the at-bat, launched a three-run home run to give the SeaWolves their first lead at 3-2. Derek Hill followed with a walk, stole second base, and came home on an Isaac Paredes RBI single to complete the four-run rally and make it 4-2.

From there, the Erie pitching staff took over and allowed just three base hits over the next seven scoreless innings.

Erie starter Alex Faedo (6-6) earned his first win in July by hurling six innings and allowing two earned runs on three hits while striking out seven. He threw a career-high 103 pitches, 63 for strikes.

Erie reliever Trent Szkutnik tossed a scoreless 1.2 innings while both Logan Shore and Jose Fernandez combined to blank Trenton in the final 1.1 innings.

Fernandez logged his first save of the season by leaving the go-ahead run at the plate in the top of the ninth.

Trenton starter Shawn Semple (0-1) took the loss in his Double-A debut after surrendering all four runs on four hits in six innings.

Jose Azocar pushed his hitting streak to four straight games and Numata belted his second home run of the season.

Tomorrow afternoon, the SeaWolves transform into the Erie Piñatas for the third of four Copa De La Diversión days at UPMC Park. RHP Matt Manning (7-4, 2.82 ERA) goes against RHP Rony Garcia (2-9, 4.63 ERA) at 1:35 p.m. EDT in the fifth of a six-game series.

SUNDAY, JULY 28 - Gates open at 12:30 p.m. | First pitch at 1:35 p.m.

Copa de la Diversión | Erie Piñatas: Join us for the third of four Copa de la Diversión dates at UPMC Park. Copa de la Diversión is a season-long event series celebrating Hispanic/Latino culture. The UPMC Park game day experience will be transformed with Latin music, colorful decorations, specialty food & drink items, and custom Erie Piñatas caps and jerseys to worn by the players.

Kids Crew Day: Every Sunday 1:35 P.M. game is a Kids Crew Day with free admission for members. Kids Crew membership is free for fans 12 & under thanks to Giant Eagle and STAR 104.

Family Fun Day: Erie Federal Credit Union members can use their Platinum MasterCard, debit card, or show their member ID to buy a regularly priced Sunday ticket and receive a voucher for a free Smith's hot dog and fountain drink with each ticket purchased. Must be presented at time of purchase. Limit four per member.

Post-Game Catch on the Field: All fans are welcome to bring their glove and a ball to play catch in the outfield following the game.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.