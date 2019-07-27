Homers Propel Senators

Harrisburg Senators News Release





The Senators tallied three runs on home runs in rallying to defeat Portland 4-1 Saturday night at Hadlock Field. Portland scored a run in the first inning, but the Sens tied the game in the fifth on a Rhett Wiseman home run, his first with the Sens since May 2. Ian Sagdal hit a two-run home run in the sixth to give the Sens a 3-1 lead. The Sens pitching staff combined to strike out 10 without a walk and the defense turned three double plays.

On Capitol Hill

Steven Fuentes earned his fifth win on the season with six innings of one-run baseball. He allowed a run on three hits in the first but then settled in nicely, striking out six.

Aaron Fletcher pitched two scoreless innings and struck out two. He earned his first Double-A hold.

Brad Boxberger pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts for his first save with the Sens.

With the Gavel

Rhett Wiseman homered to tie the game in the fifth inning in his return from the injured list.

Ian Sagdal hit a two-run home run in the sixth, his eighth on the season, giving the Sens a 3-1 lead. He also had a single in the game.

Michael A. Taylor doubled twice and scored a run.

Dante Bichette, Jr. had two hits and drove in a run.

Filibusters

- The Sens go for their second straight series win Sunday afternoon.

- They're 5-1 on the seven-game road trip through the northeast part of the Eastern League.

- Harrisburg turned three double plays Saturday night.

On Deck

The Senators play the Portland Sea Dogs in game four of a four-game series Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field in Portland at 1 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 12:50 p.m.

Eastern League Stories from July 27, 2019

