Bats Struggle in Third Consecutive Defeat

Binghamton, NY - Bowie again got a great start from RHP Mike Baumann but the Baysox could not get their bats going. Binghamton broke a tie with a run in the eighth and the Baysox fell by a final of 2-1 Saturday night.

Baumann worked out of trouble in the third. With runners at the corners and no outs, Jason Krizan hit a soft groundball to first base. Preston Palmeiro charged it adeptly and fired out the runner at the plate helping Baumann get out of the inning unscathed.

The Baysox grabbed the lead soon after. In the fourth inning, Jessie Valentin and Rylan Bannon doubled consecutively with two outs in the inning. Valentin came around to score on the Bannon gapper to put Bowie up 1-0.

But that was all the Baysox could muster. Binghamton tied the game off of Baumann with two doubles in the sixth. In the eighth inning Jacob Zanon hit a hard grounball to deep short. A lunging Jessie Valentin had it jump up and off his glove arm caroming towards the line. Zannon legged out a double. He would get third on a Sam Haggerty bunt single and score on a sac fly to center from Jason Krizan.

The Baysox have scored just three runs in the first three games of the series. After starting July with a 17-4 record they have dropped all three so far in Binghamton.

Bowie looks to salvage a game in the series Sunday, July 28th with a 2:05 p.m. first pitch in Binghamton from NYSEG Stadium. LHP Bruce Zimmermann will be on the hill for the Baysox. Coverage begins 20 minutes prior on 1430-WNAV and 99.9 FM in the city of Annapolis.

