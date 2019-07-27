Harrisburg Senators Game Information and Starting Lineup at Portland

Harrisburg Senators (15-19) vs. Portland Sea Dogs (17-19)

Game 105 - 2nd Half Game 35 - Saturday, July 27 at 6:00 p.m.

Hadlock Field - Portland, ME

RH Steven Fuentes (4-4, 2.81) vs. RH Konner Wade (2-3, 3.20)

Tonight's Senators Starting Lineup:

Michael A. Taylor, CF

Luis Garcia, SS

Dante Bichette, Jr., LF

Drew Ward, 3B

Tres Barrera, C

Ian Sagdal, 1B

Nick Banks, DH

Rhett Wiseman, RF

Luis Sardinas, 2B

Steven Fuentes, P

LAST GAME

Harrisburg took a 2-0 lead after three innings but couldn't hold it, falling to Portland 3-2 at Hadlock Field Friday night. Portland broke the tie with a run in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Sens had three hits in the first inning and left runners on first and second, just a run. They had a leadoff single in the second but didn't score. They had back-to-back one out walks in the sixth but didn't score. The Sens five-game winning streak was snapped with the loss.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators and Portland Sea Dogs play game three of a four-game series tonight at Hadlock Field. The two teams have split the six games they've played.

Harrisburg is 7-3 in their past 10 games. Overall this season they're 57-47 which would put them one game behind Erie and in second place in the Western Division.

FILLIBUSTERS

The Sens are in a stretch of 14 straight games against AL opponents. After this series is over, the Senators play 10 consecutive NL games.

Playoff opponent update: Bowie is a half-game ahead of Erie with Altoona nine games behind Bowie.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT: PORTLAND SEA DOGS

The Dogs are the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. They play their home games at Hadlock Field in Portland, ME. They're first year in the Eastern League was 1994. They've been an affiliate of the Red Sox since 2003. They won their lone Eastern League Championship in 2006.

They're 44-59 this season. In July they're 14-11, hitting .243, 15 HR, 107 Runs and a 2.81 ERA.

UP NEXT

After an off day Monday, the Senators begin a six-game homestand Tuesday night with the first of three games against Hartford. Richmond follows Hartford to FNB Field for a three-game weekend series.

MONTHLY PROGRESS

July 12-11, .236, 10 HR 101 Runs and a 3.70 ERA. June 11-16, .243 12 HR 97 Runs and a 3.21 ERA. May 13-16, .224 17 HR 103 Runs and a 4.03 ERA. April 21-4, .250 28 HR 110 Runs and a 2.66 ERA.

ROSTER INFORMATION

Harrisburg has used 52 players this season. Of the 24 active players, there are 15 that were originally drafted or signed by the Nats, 10 AA rookies, 7 players with big league experience and 19 that were in the Nats organization last year.

