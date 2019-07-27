Sea Dogs Game Notes July 27th vs. Harrisburg

July 27, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Konner Wade (2-3, 3.20)

Harrisburg: RHP Steven Fuentes (4-4, 2.81)

NEWS AND NOTES

'DOGS GET EVEN: The Portland Sea Dogs and Harrisburg Senators (Nationals affiliate) meet for the seventh time this season on Saturday night at Hadlock Field...The two teams have split six games in the season series, and play for the final time in the regular season on Sunday afternoon...Right-hander Konner Wade is starting on three days rest...Wade is 2-3, 3.20 ERA since joining the Sea Dogs on May 24th from the Sugar Land Skeeters (Independent League).

WHAT A NIGHT: 3B Jeremy Rivera snapped a 2-2 tie with a game-winning RBI single in the eighth inning, leading the Sea Dogs to a 3-2 win...1B Bobby Dalbec tied the game with a two-run shot (#20) in the fourth inning...Portland's bullpen worked three perfect innings and fanned six...LHP Dedgar Jimenez (4-4) earned his second relief win by fanning five of eight batters...RHP Kevin Lenik fanned pinch-hitter Drew Ward to end the game.

