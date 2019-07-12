SeaWolves Strike out 18 on Friday

The SeaWolves pitching staff combined to strike out 18 hitters on Friday night at UPMC Park, but took a tough-luck loss, falling to the Altoona Curve 1-0.

Erie starter Tarik Skubal was brilliant once again in his second Double-A start. The lefty struck out three in the first, two in the second and two in the third to take the game into the fourth with no score.

In the top of the fourth, Logan Hill led off and clobbered a solo home run off of Skubal for a 1-0 lead. It was the first earned run allowed by Skubal in two starts.

Skubal finished his night striking out the side in the fifth to complete his second double-digit strikeout performance.

Altoona starter Brandon Waddell allowed eight baserunners over the first three innings of the game, but the SeaWolves could not push across a run. He would go on to retire 10 of the final 11 batters he faced.

A pair of Altoona relievers in Blake Cederlind and Matt Eckelman combined to hurl the final three innings of hitless ball. Eckelman worked a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his 17th save in as many chances.

Waddell (2-1) tossed six innings, allowing five hits with a walk and seven strikeouts. He has not allowed a run in 12 innings against the SeaWolves.

Skubal (0-1) took the loss allowing a run on three hits with a walk and 10 strikeouts. He has struck out 21 hitters in his first 10 innings with the SeaWolves.

The SeaWolves and Curve meet in the third game of the four-game series on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Spenser Watkins (2-1, 4.08 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against RHP Cody Bolton (0-1, 7.71 ERA).

