Harrisburg Senators Game Information and Starting Lineup vs. Richmond

July 12, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





Harrisburg Senators (6-13, 48-41) vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (9-11, 32-55)

RH Tyler Mapes (3-5, 5.52) vs. LH Garrett Williams (3-7, 3.59)

Game 90 - 2nd Half Game 20 - Friday, July 12 @ 7:00 p.m. - FNB Field

Senator's Starting Lineup:

Michael A. Taylor, CF

Luis Garcia, SS

Dante Bichette Jr., 2B

Tres Barrera, C

Austin Davidson, 1B

Nick Banks, LF

Rafael Bautista, RF

Luis Sardinas, 3B

Tyler Mapes, SP

LAST GAME

The Senators snapped a five-game losing streak with a 7-2 win over Richmond Thursday night at FNB Field. Harrisburg tallied three in the third and three more in the fifth to make a winner out of Austin Voth. Michael A. Taylor drove in two with a single in the second and Dante Bichette, Jr. drove in two with a single in the fifth. The five game losing streak equaled a season high.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators play the Richmond Flying Squirrels in game one of a four-game series at FNB Field. The Senators are 5-2 against the Flying Squirrels this season. This is the second of three meetings at FNB Field between the teams.

The loss Thursday, July 4 to Bowie was their largest shutout loss since losing 14-0 at Portland 6/19/2012.

Last night the Senators snapped their five game losing streak. They've had two five game losing streaks this season.

Luis Garcia has hit safely in 35 of his past 46 games. He's hitting .310 with 7 2Bs, 3B, 13 RBIs and 22 Runs.

Over his past 50 games, Ian Sagdal is hitting .305 with 3 HRs, 12 2Bs, 3B, 33 RBIs and has scored 22 runs.

RICHMOND

Richmond enters tonight's game 9-11 in the second half and 7 games behind Bowie. They're 32-55 overall this season. In July they're 2-6, hitting .188 with 3 HR and 13 R with a 4.57 ERA.

Richmond has nine MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their active roster.

SCHEDULING

After this series with Richmond, the Sens play 14 straight games against AL Opponents.

The Sens have 70 scheduled games in the 2nd half with 45 of them against divisional opponents. The DH will be used in 38 of the 70 games including a stretch of 28 of 36 games to begin the 2nd half. The Sens remaining home opponents are Richmond (2x), Altoona (2x), Portland, Hartford and Erie.

MONTHLY PROGRESS

July 3-5, .252 5HR 40RS and a 5.18 ERA. June 11-16, .243 12HR 97RS and a 3.21 ERA. May 13-16, .224 17HR 103r and a 4.03 ERA. April 21-4, .250 28HR 110r and a 2.66 ERA.

SENATORS 2019 ALL-STARS

C Tres Barrera (0-1, r), INF Ian Sagdal (1-1, bb), OF Rhett Wiseman (1-2, 2b rbi, r) and RHP Aaron Barrett (0.2, 2bb, k) all played in the EL All-Star game July 10 in Richmond.

ROSTER INFORMATION

Harrisburg has used 48 players this season. Of the 25 active players, there are 16 that were originally drafted or signed by the Nats, 7 AA rookies, 10 players with big league experience and 20 that were in the Nats organization last year. There are also 11 players that have been on the Sens roster all season.

LATEST TRANSACTION(S)

7/11 LHP Taylor Guilbeau, RHPs Ronald Pena and Wil Crowe & OF Chuck Taylor assigned to Fresno from Harrisburg. OF Zach Collier activated from the IL and released by the Washington Nationals. OF Nic Banks assigned to Harrisburg from Potomac. RHPs Erick Fedde, Austin Voth and Kyle McGowin assigned to Harrisburg from Fresno. INF Austin Davidson activated from the IL. OF Rafael Bautista assigned to Harrisburg from Hagerstown. RHP Steven Fuentes placed on the IL (July 6).

7/10 RHP Kyle Barraclough optioned to Harrisburg from Washington.

