Bats Wake up Just in Time to Boost Senators in 10

April 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators downed the Erie SeaWolves 3-2 in ten innings Wednesday afternoon in Erie. It was a cold, drizzly afternoon which led to walks but not much hitting by the two teams. Erie scored twice in the seventh to take a 2-0 lead. The Sens rallied for single runs in the eighth, ninth and tenth innings to win. They scored the go ahead run in the tenth on a throwing error.

THE BIG PLAY

Down 2-1 and with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, Dérmis Garcia doubled. Cody Wilson then followed with a single to center to tie the game.

FILIBUSTERS

Orlando Ribalta earned the win by going two scoreless innings... Andrew Alvarez started and pitched five scoreless innings for the Senators before turning the game over to the bullpen... The Senators have won the first two games of a series for the second straight series... They lead the season series against Erie three to two.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:05. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM, & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 5:50 p.m.

