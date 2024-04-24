Erie Falls in 10 After Blown Save

April 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (9-7) came an out away from a victory before losing to Harrisburg (8-8) 3-2 in 10 innings.

Both starting pitchers were excellent. Ty Madden and Andrew Alvarez each traded five scoreless frames. Madden allowed three singles and a walk. He struck out a season-high seven batters.

Erie broke onto the scoreboard first in the seventh inning. With the bases loaded and two out, Hao-Yu Lee hit a two-run single against Daison Acosta to give Erie a 2-0 lead.

Harrisburg scratched a run across in the eighth against Erie reliever Adam Wolf. Cody Wilson doubled, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on Andrew Pinckney's RBI groundout.

PJ Poulin was tasked with the save opportunity in the ninth inning. He struck out his first two batters before Dermis Garcia doubled. Cortland Lawson then blooped a single to center which scored Garcia to tie the game at 2-2.

Harrisburg was able to score its free runner in the 10th. With two in scoring position, Pinckney dropped down a bunt. Erie catcher Stephen Scott's threw the ball errantly to first base, which scored Wilson.

Erie was unable to score its free runner in the bottom half against Orlando Ribalta. Ribalta (1-0) worked the final two frames to earn the win. Poulin (1-1) took the loss.

The series continues on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. with Jackson Jobe starting for Erie and Cole Henry on the mound for Harrisburg.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.