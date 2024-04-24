Cowles Picks Up First Double-A Homer, Patriots Drop Tight Battle in Reading

April 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Bailey Dees(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by Reading Fightin' Phils on Wednesday afternoon by a final score of 4-3 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, PA.

Despite scoring in each of the last three innings, Somerset could not overcome an early 2-0 deficit. The Patriots ended the game with the tying and go-ahead runs on base.

The Patriots drew a season-high 11 walks in the game and left a season-high 14 runners on base. They left the bases loaded in three separate innings.

The loss marks Somerset's fifth by three runs or less, accounting for half of the Patriots' losses.

RHP Bailey Dees (5.0 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K, 2 HR) took his second loss of the season, but stranded the bases loaded twice and left a total of seven Reading baserunners on in his five innings.

SS Ben Cowles (2-for-4, RBI, R, HR, BB) hit his first Double-A home run in the ninth inning to get the Patriots within a run of the Fightin' Phils.

By reaching base three times, Cowles extended his team best batting average to .356 and his team-best on-base percentage to .451.

Cowles' ninth inning homer also signaled his Eastern League-leading 11th extra-base hit of the season.

