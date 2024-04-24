Planez, RubberDucks Topple Curve, 8-7

Akron right fielder Alexfri Planez came within a triple of the cycle, as the RubberDucks scored in five of the first six innings and later hung on for an 8-7 win over the Altoona Curve in the second game of a six-game series at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Wednesday.

Turning Point

With a series of long first-inning at-bats, the RubberDucks chased Altoona starter Bubba Chandler in the first inning. He hit shortstop Dayan Frías with one out, then walked Planez and catcher Kody Huff with two outs before being lifted with 34 pitches through five batters. Right-hander Valentin Linarez entered, and third baseman Milan Tolentino hit an RBI single to right field, where right fielder Aaron Shackelford's error allowed another run to score for a 2-0 Akron lead.

Mound Presence

Akron right-hander Tommy Mace allowed an unearned run in the second. He set down seven straight batters before three hits and two walks in the fifth led to a pair of Curve runs. He lasted until a pair of one-out singles in the sixth, finishing 5 1/3 innings with six hits, four runs - two earned - and two walks with one strikeout. Right-hander Andrew Walters worked one inning with a hit, a walk and three strikeouts. Right-hander Jack Leftwich struck out the last two batters of the seventh inning and allowed a three-run homer to Altoona second baseman Kervin Pichardo in the eighth before finishing the inning. Right-hander Trey Benton pitched a perfect ninth inning for his first Double-A save.

Duck Tales

Akron second baseman Kahlil Watson hit a second-inning solo home run to right field make it 3-0. In the third, Planez, Huff and Tolentino hit consecutive singles to make it 4-1. In the fourth inning, Frías hit a one-out double, center fielder Chase DeLauter walked, and Planez drilled a three-run home run to the left-field bleachers for a 7-1 lead. Frías and Planez each doubled in the sixth for another run to make it 8-3.

Notebook

Planez came within a triple of the first RubberDucks cycle since Bryson Myles on Aug. 25, 2015, at Trenton...Planez has five hits over his last two games...Watson extended his seven-game hitting streak and is 10-for-31 in that span... Frías had three hits for his first multi-hit game of the season...Left fielder Christian Cairo has consecutive multi-hit games and four overall this season...Game Time: 2:52...Attendance: 3,113.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Altoona at 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Akron left-hander Rodney Boone (1-0, 3.95 ERA) is scheduled to face Curve right-hander Sean Sullivan (0-2, 3.55 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com , and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets .

