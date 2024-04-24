Fightin Phils Stay Hot with Third Straight Victory

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (8-9) captured their third-straight victory on Wednesday, with a 4-3 win over the Somerset Patriots (7-10). Reading has won the first two games in this week's six-game series and five of its last six games.

The Fightin Phils struck first in the bottom of the first inning. Down to an 0-2 count, Jose Rodriguez lifted a breaking pitch over the left-field wall for his second homer of the season. That made it 1-0 Reading. The R-Phils then tacked on another run in the bottom of the third thanks to a long home run to right from Gabriel Rincones Jr.

The game remained quiet until the top of the seventh, when Somerset scored its first run of the game. Ben Rice reached on a one-out walk and moved to second on a wild pitch. Ben Cowles then walked to put runners on first and second. JC Escarra followed with a ground ball to first baseman Carson Taylor that hit off his glove for an error. It allowed Rice to score and move Cowles to third. But, that was all Somerset could score to keep it at 2-1 Reading.

The Fightin Phils answered with an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh frame. Baron Radcliff reached on a one-out walk and moved to second when Jim Haley singled. Jack Neely then balked to move both runners up to second and third, respectively. William Simoneit came through with a sacrifice fly to left to score Radcliff and make it 3-1 Reading.

Somerset then struck with one in the top of the eighth inning. Jared Wegner reached on a single and scored when Anthony Seigler doubled to cut it to a 3-2 Fightin Phils lead. But, in the bottom of the eighth innings, Reading tacked on another insurance tally. Robert Moore led off with a double on a flair down the left-field line that dropped. Moore then swiped third and scored when Jose Rodriguez hit a sacrifice fly to center.

The Patriots would not go down without a fight though in the ninth. Ben Cowles hit a one-out homer to right to make it 4-3. Jordan Groshans and Elijah Dunham worked back-to-back two-out walks to bring Wegner to the plate with the tying-run on second base. But, Tommy McCollum (S, 2) got Wegner to fly out to left to end the game and give Reading the win.

Opportunities were aplenty for both sides as both Reading and Somerset stranded 12 runners on base, and the teams' combined to hit 1-21 with runners in scoring position. The 14 men left on base for both sides marks a season-high for Reading and for its opponents.

Christian McGowan started for Reading and lasted 3.2 innings in his home debut. He allowed one hits, walked four and struck out four. Zach Haake (W, 1-0) followed with 2.1-scoreless frames. Baily Dees (L, 1-2) got the start for Somerset and went five innings, allowing two runs on seven hits, with four walks and six strikeouts in the defeat.

