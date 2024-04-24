Yanquiel Fernandez Blasts 3-Run Homer But Yard Goats Fall to Portland

Hartford, CT- Yanquiel Fernandez hit a towering three-run home run in the fourth inning but it was not enough to overcome the Portland Sea Dogs early lead as the Hartford Yard Goats lost 7-4, Wednesday night at Dunkin Park. Fernandez cranked his second homer of the season into the right field second deck making it a 5-4 game. Yard Goats relievers Evan Shawver, Juan Mejia and Seth Halvorsen were solid, allowing just one run over the final five innings. Sterlin Thompson doubled, scored and reached base three times. The Sea Dogs moved into first place one game in front of the Yard Goats in the Eastern League's Northeast Division.

The Sea Dogs jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Red Sox #1 prospect Marcelo Mayer hit a solo home run of Yard Goats starter Connor Van Scoyoc.

The Sea Dogs added four runs in the third inning to take a 5-0 lead. After Van Scoyoc forced Roman Anthony into a groundout, Mayer singled and Kyle Teel walked to put runners on first and second. Blaze Jordan singled to left field to score Mayer. Nick Yorke then stepped to the plate and hit a three-run home run.

In the back half of the third inning, the Yard Goats scored four runs of their own to make the score 5-4. Adael Amador and Sterlin Thompson walked to start the inning. After Warming Bernabel was retired on a strikeout by Sea Dogs starter Zach Penrod, Yanquiel Fernandez hit a three-run home run to right field. The Yard Goats added their fourth run of the inning as Braxton Fulford scored on a Sea Dogs throwing error.

The Sea Dogs scored again in the fourth inning as after Van Scoyoc retired the first two batters of the inning, Mayer doubled, and Teel worked a walk. Blaze Jordan then drove in Mayer with a double to make the score 6-4.

Nick Decker gave his pitching staff some insurance with a solo home run in the eighth inning to make the score 7-4.

The Yard Goats attempted a comeback in the ninth inning off of Sea Dogs closer Felix Cepeda. Bernabel and Fernandez each singled to put runners on first and second with one out. With the tying run stepping to the plate Cepeda got out of the jam and earned the save.

The Yard Goats will continue their series against the Red Sox Affiliate, The Portland Sea Dogs Thursday night (7:10 PM) at Dunkin' Park. Carson Palmquist will start for the Yard Goats and Helcris Olivarez will start for the Sea Dogs. The game will be broadcast live on WTIC 1080 AM and on the free audacy app. And will be streamed on MiLB TV.

